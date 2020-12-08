Google introdujo por primera vez las capacidades de «zumbido para buscar» para la aplicación de Google en octubre. Ahora, la compañía se ha asociado con Billboard para publicar una lista que muestra las 100 canciones que la gente ha buscado tarareando o cantando en la aplicación de Google y el Asistente de Google.
Como era de esperar, en el número uno está Old Town Road. Lil Nas X tomó la industria de la música por asalto con su éxito crossover pop / country, pero como es un recién llegado a la escena, tiene sentido que la gente tenga que tararear para descubrir al hombre razonable para el gran éxito del verano.
El resto de la lista incluye muchas canciones que podrías esperar, como éxitos modernos como Therefore I Am de Billie Eilish, así como bops clásicos como Team de Lorde. Baby Shark fue la pista número 25 más buscada, aparentemente. Pero nadie podría haber adivinado que esta canción estaría en la lista. Y recuerde, si alguna vez necesita identificar una melodía pegadiza que rebota en su cabeza, es tan simple como decir «Hey Google, ¿qué canción es esta?» y tararéala en el micrófono de tu dispositivo.
Esta es la lista de las 100 canciones más buscadas tarareando en Google:
- Old Town Road
Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Never Gonna Give You Up
Rick Astley
- Dance Monkey
Tones And I
- I Hope
Gabby Barrett
- Believer
Imagine Dragons
- Swing Life Away
Machine Gun Kelly
- Before You Go
Lewis Capaldi
- Capitalize Off Pain
Big $tunt
- Bang!
AJR
- Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst
Kendrick Lamar
- What Ifs
Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
- Bad Guy
Billie Eilish
- Dynamite
BTS
- Only Love
Katy Perry
- Be Like That
Kane Brown With Swae Lee & Khalid
- Rap God
Eminem
- Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
- High Hopes
Pink Floyd
- Someone You Loved
Lewis Capaldi
- Bad Romance
Lady Gaga
- We Will Rock You
Queen
- WAP
Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- Seven Nation Army
The White Stripes
- Therefore I Am
Billie Eilish
- Baby Shark
Pinkfong
- Let Me In (The Fiend Bray Wyatt)
Code Orange
- Lovely
Billie Eilish & Khalid
- Let It Go
Idina Menzel
- Walking In The Jungle
Super Simple Songs
- Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)
Post Malone & Swae Lee
- My Boy
Elvie Shane
- Lucid Dreams
Juice WRLD
- Desperado
Rihanna
- Shallow
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)
Whitney Houston
- Senorita
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- Oveja Perdida
Biper y sus Amigos
- Mood
24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
- All Star
Smash Mouth
- The Box
Roddy Ricch
- Team
Lorde
- Love You Down
INOJ/LATHUN
- Holy
Justin Bieber Featuring Chance The Rapper
- Other Friends
Steven Universe Cast Featuring Sarah Stiles, Zaach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall, Estelle & Michaela Dietz
- Mad At Disney
Salem Ilese
- Holiday
Lil Nas X
- How You Like That
BLACKPINK
- Lalala
Y2K & bbno$
- The Invitation
Nick Cannon Feat. Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips & Prince Eazy
- Hawai
Maluma & The Weeknd
- Despacito
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
- You Say
Lauren Daigle
- Worldwide Beautiful
Kane Brown
- Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic
Sista_Prod Featuring Subvrbs
- Con Tus Besos
Eslabon Armado
- If You Want My Love
Cheap Trick
- Las Mañanitas
Canticos
- Sofia
Clairo
- Smoke On The Water
Deep Purple
- Someone Gets Hurt (From «Mean Girls» Musical)
Taylor Louderman
- Train Wreck
James Arthur
- Billie Jean
Michael Jackson
- 7 Rings
Ariana Grande
- You Learn
Alanis Morissette
- Be Happy
Dixie D’Amelio
- Blinding Lights
The Weeknd
- Heart Of Glass
Blondie
- Blue Bird
Ikimono-gakari
- Heather
Conan Gray
- Savage
Megan Thee Stallion
- Havana
Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
- Pump It
The Black Eyed Peas
- All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
- Pretty Hurts
Beyonce
- Die Very Rough
Mario Judah
- Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo
Lenin Ramirez Featuring Grupo Firme
- I Want It That Way
Backstreet Boys
- I Will Always Love You
Whitney Houston
- Goin Straight In
Finese2Tymes
- Wait (The Whisper Song)
Ying Yang Twins
- Bubble Gum
Clairo
- Simon Says!
The Kiboomers
- Life’s Been Good
Joe Walsh
- Wrap Me In Plastic
Marcus Layton
- Blue (Da Ba Dee)
Eiffel 65
- Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
- For The Night
Pop Smoke Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby
- Baby
Justin Bieber Featuring Ludacris
- Dakiti
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- The Final Countdown
Europe
- Kion’s Lament (From «Lion Guard» Soundtrack)
Max Charles
- Positions
Ariana Grande
- Take On Me
a-ha
- Coffin Dance Megalovania
Magentium
- Thug Cry
Rick Ross Featuring Lil Wayne
- Girls Like You
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
- Wonder
Shawn Mendes
- Tusa
Karol G & Nicki Minaj
- Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want
The Rolling Stones
Origen: Google se asocia con Billboard para trazar las 100 mejores canciones identificadas por tarareo en 2020
