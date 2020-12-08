Lista de las 100 canciones más buscadas tarareando en Google



Google introdujo por primera vez las capacidades de «zumbido para buscar» para la aplicación de Google en octubre. Ahora, la compañía se ha asociado con Billboard para publicar una lista que muestra las 100 canciones que la gente ha buscado tarareando o cantando en la aplicación de Google y el Asistente de Google.

Lista de las 100 canciones más buscadas tarareando o cantando en Google

Como era de esperar, en el número uno está Old Town Road. Lil Nas X tomó la industria de la música por asalto con su éxito crossover pop / country, pero como es un recién llegado a la escena, tiene sentido que la gente tenga que tararear para descubrir al hombre razonable para el gran éxito del verano.

El resto de la lista incluye muchas canciones que podrías esperar, como éxitos modernos como Therefore I Am de Billie Eilish, así como bops clásicos como Team de Lorde. Baby Shark fue la pista número 25 más buscada, aparentemente. Pero nadie podría haber adivinado que esta canción estaría en la lista. Y recuerde, si alguna vez necesita identificar una melodía pegadiza que rebota en su cabeza, es tan simple como decir «Hey Google, ¿qué canción es esta?» y tararéala en el micrófono de tu dispositivo.

  1. Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
  2. Never Gonna Give You Up
    Rick Astley
  3. Dance Monkey
    Tones And I
  4. I Hope
    Gabby Barrett
  5. Believer
    Imagine Dragons
  6. Swing Life Away
    Machine Gun Kelly
  7. Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
  8. Capitalize Off Pain
    Big $tunt
  9. Bang!
    AJR
  10. Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst
    Kendrick Lamar
  11. What Ifs
    Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
  12. Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
  13. Dynamite
    BTS
  14. Only Love
    Katy Perry
  15. Be Like That
    Kane Brown With Swae Lee & Khalid
  16. Rap God
    Eminem
  17. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)
    Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
  18. High Hopes
    Pink Floyd
  19. Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
  20. Bad Romance
    Lady Gaga
  21. We Will Rock You
    Queen
  22. WAP
    Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
  23. Seven Nation Army
    The White Stripes
  24. Therefore I Am
    Billie Eilish
  25. Baby Shark
    Pinkfong
  26. Let Me In (The Fiend Bray Wyatt)
    Code Orange
  27. Lovely
    Billie Eilish & Khalid
  28. Let It Go
    Idina Menzel
  29. Walking In The Jungle
    Super Simple Songs
  30. Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
  31. My Boy
    Elvie Shane
  32. Lucid Dreams
    Juice WRLD
  33. Desperado
    Rihanna
  34. Shallow
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  35. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)
    Whitney Houston
  36. Senorita
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  37. Oveja Perdida
    Biper y sus Amigos
  38. Mood
    24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
  39. All Star
    Smash Mouth
  40. The Box
    Roddy Ricch
  41. Team
    Lorde
  42. Love You Down
    INOJ/LATHUN
  43. Holy
    Justin Bieber Featuring Chance The Rapper
  44. Other Friends
    Steven Universe Cast Featuring Sarah Stiles, Zaach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall, Estelle & Michaela Dietz
  45. Mad At Disney
    Salem Ilese
  46. Holiday
    Lil Nas X
  47. How You Like That
    BLACKPINK
  48. Lalala
    Y2K & bbno$
  49. The Invitation
    Nick Cannon Feat. Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips &amp; Prince Eazy
  50. Hawai
    Maluma & The Weeknd
  51. Despacito
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
  52. You Say
    Lauren Daigle
  53. Worldwide Beautiful
    Kane Brown
  54. Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic
    Sista_Prod Featuring Subvrbs
  55. Con Tus Besos
    Eslabon Armado
  56. If You Want My Love
    Cheap Trick
  57. Las Mañanitas
    Canticos
  58. Sofia
    Clairo
  59. Smoke On The Water
    Deep Purple
  60. Someone Gets Hurt (From «Mean Girls» Musical)
    Taylor Louderman
  61. Train Wreck
    James Arthur
  62. Billie Jean
    Michael Jackson
  63. 7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
  64. You Learn
    Alanis Morissette
  65. Be Happy
    Dixie D’Amelio
  66. Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
  67. Heart Of Glass
    Blondie
  68. Blue Bird
    Ikimono-gakari
  69. Heather
    Conan Gray
  70. Savage
    Megan Thee Stallion
  71. Havana
    Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
  72. Pump It
    The Black Eyed Peas
  73. All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  74. Pretty Hurts
    Beyonce
  75. Die Very Rough
    Mario Judah
  76. Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo
    Lenin Ramirez Featuring Grupo Firme
  77. I Want It That Way
    Backstreet Boys
  78. I Will Always Love You
    Whitney Houston
  79. Goin Straight In
    Finese2Tymes
  80. Wait (The Whisper Song)
    Ying Yang Twins
  81. Bubble Gum
    Clairo
  82. Simon Says!
    The Kiboomers
  83. Life’s Been Good
    Joe Walsh
  84. Wrap Me In Plastic
    Marcus Layton
  85. Blue (Da Ba Dee)
    Eiffel 65
  86. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
    Brenda Lee
  87. For The Night
    Pop Smoke Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby
  88. Baby
    Justin Bieber Featuring Ludacris
  89. Dakiti
    Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
  90. The Final Countdown
    Europe
  91. Kion’s Lament (From «Lion Guard» Soundtrack)
    Max Charles
  92. Positions
    Ariana Grande
  93. Take On Me
    a-ha
  94. Coffin Dance Megalovania
    Magentium
  95. Thug Cry
    Rick Ross Featuring Lil Wayne
  96. Girls Like You
    Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
  97. Wonder
    Shawn Mendes
  98. Tusa
    Karol G & Nicki Minaj
  99. Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
  100. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
    The Rolling Stones

Origen: Google se asocia con Billboard para trazar las 100 mejores canciones identificadas por tarareo en 2020


