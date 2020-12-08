Lista de las 100 canciones más buscadas tarareando en Google

diciembre 8, 2020

Google introdujo por primera vez las capacidades de «zumbido para buscar» para la aplicación de Google en octubre. Ahora, la compañía se ha asociado con Billboard para publicar una lista que muestra las 100 canciones que la gente ha buscado tarareando o cantando en la aplicación de Google y el Asistente de Google.

Como era de esperar, en el número uno está Old Town Road. Lil Nas X tomó la industria de la música por asalto con su éxito crossover pop / country, pero como es un recién llegado a la escena, tiene sentido que la gente tenga que tararear para descubrir al hombre razonable para el gran éxito del verano.

El resto de la lista incluye muchas canciones que podrías esperar, como éxitos modernos como Therefore I Am de Billie Eilish, así como bops clásicos como Team de Lorde. Baby Shark fue la pista número 25 más buscada, aparentemente. Pero nadie podría haber adivinado que esta canción estaría en la lista. Y recuerde, si alguna vez necesita identificar una melodía pegadiza que rebota en su cabeza, es tan simple como decir «Hey Google, ¿qué canción es esta?» y tararéala en el micrófono de tu dispositivo.

Old Town Road

Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Never Gonna Give You Up

Rick Astley

Dance Monkey

Tones And I

I Hope

Gabby Barrett

Believer

Imagine Dragons

Swing Life Away

Machine Gun Kelly

Before You Go

Lewis Capaldi

Capitalize Off Pain

Big $tunt

Bang!

AJR

Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst

Kendrick Lamar

What Ifs

Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

Bad Guy

Billie Eilish

Dynamite

BTS

Only Love

Katy Perry

Be Like That

Kane Brown With Swae Lee & Khalid

Rap God

Eminem

Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)

Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo

High Hopes

Pink Floyd

Someone You Loved

Lewis Capaldi

Bad Romance

Lady Gaga

We Will Rock You

Queen

WAP

Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Seven Nation Army

The White Stripes

Therefore I Am

Billie Eilish

Baby Shark

Pinkfong

Let Me In (The Fiend Bray Wyatt)

Code Orange

Lovely

Billie Eilish & Khalid

Let It Go

Idina Menzel

Walking In The Jungle

Super Simple Songs

Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)

Post Malone & Swae Lee

My Boy

Elvie Shane

Lucid Dreams

Juice WRLD

Desperado

Rihanna

Shallow

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)

Whitney Houston

Senorita

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Oveja Perdida

Biper y sus Amigos

Mood

24kGoldn Featuring iann dior

All Star

Smash Mouth

The Box

Roddy Ricch

Team

Lorde

Love You Down

INOJ/LATHUN

Holy

Justin Bieber Featuring Chance The Rapper

Other Friends

Steven Universe Cast Featuring Sarah Stiles, Zaach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall, Estelle & Michaela Dietz

Mad At Disney

Salem Ilese

Holiday

Lil Nas X

How You Like That

BLACKPINK

Lalala

Y2K & bbno$

The Invitation

Nick Cannon Feat. Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips & Prince Eazy

Hawai

Maluma & The Weeknd

Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

You Say

Lauren Daigle

Worldwide Beautiful

Kane Brown

Eyes Blue Like The Atlantic

Sista_Prod Featuring Subvrbs

Con Tus Besos

Eslabon Armado

If You Want My Love

Cheap Trick

Las Mañanitas

Canticos

Sofia

Clairo

Smoke On The Water

Deep Purple

Someone Gets Hurt (From «Mean Girls» Musical)

Taylor Louderman

Train Wreck

James Arthur

Billie Jean

Michael Jackson

7 Rings

Ariana Grande

You Learn

Alanis Morissette

Be Happy

Dixie D’Amelio

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd

Heart Of Glass

Blondie

Blue Bird

Ikimono-gakari

Heather

Conan Gray

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion

Havana

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug

Pump It

The Black Eyed Peas

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey

Pretty Hurts

Beyonce

Die Very Rough

Mario Judah

Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo

Lenin Ramirez Featuring Grupo Firme

I Want It That Way

Backstreet Boys

I Will Always Love You

Whitney Houston

Goin Straight In

Finese2Tymes

Wait (The Whisper Song)

Ying Yang Twins

Bubble Gum

Clairo

Simon Says!

The Kiboomers

Life’s Been Good

Joe Walsh

Wrap Me In Plastic

Marcus Layton

Blue (Da Ba Dee)

Eiffel 65

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

Brenda Lee

For The Night

Pop Smoke Featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby

Baby

Justin Bieber Featuring Ludacris

Dakiti

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

The Final Countdown

Europe

Kion’s Lament (From «Lion Guard» Soundtrack)

Max Charles

Positions

Ariana Grande

Take On Me

a-ha

Coffin Dance Megalovania

Magentium

Thug Cry

Rick Ross Featuring Lil Wayne

Girls Like You

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

Wonder

Shawn Mendes

Tusa

Karol G & Nicki Minaj

Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles